From the LinkedIn page of Yana Rudenko

June 10

💥 The destruction of the Kakhovska Dam by russians is a red line for me and many Ukrainians.

🌍 But it should be a red line for the whole international community

The dam ruination represents the intended deliberate mass destruction of an entire region, with long-term consequences. We will have to address the negative consequences for years, costing billions of 💵

𝐈 𝐬𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 🇺🇦 #𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞

I cannot remain silent or calm when my country is being devastated by russians day by day

I am disappointed by the international community’s response to such widespread destruction.

How is it possible to remain indifferent?

The inaction is the position.

_

❌ 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬. 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫.

🕊️ #Justice is the key to saving our world

We must hold war criminals accountable

