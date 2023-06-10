Drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the car of the Russian “Akhmat”: the reaction of the occupier “killed” (video)

Yana Stavskaya21:00, 06/10/23

An FPV drone flies up to the Russians’ car, after which the connection with the camera disappears, which indicates that the target has been hit.

The drone of the Ukrainian troops hit the car of the Russian invaders when they were moving along the road to their positions. The drone camera captured the last reaction of the driver of the Russians.

An operational video of a military FPV drone, published in the community of activist Sergei Sternenko , flies up to the Russians’ car, after which the connection with the camera disappears, which indicates the defeat of the target.

However, before hitting, the UAV recorded the reaction of the Russian occupier, who was driving a transport at the time of the explosion. He, before being “liquidated”, had only time to look at the “bird” in surprise.

It is indicated that the car belonged to the Russian special unit “Akhmat Vostok”, formed by order of Putin in September 2022.

Drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the car of the occupants while drivingDrone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the cars of the occupiers while moving

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...