British intelligence: the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has made significant progress, the occupiers are confused

10.06.2023

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have carried out significant operations over the past 48 hours on several fronts in eastern and southern Ukraine. In some sectors they have been successful and have penetrated the first line of Russian defense.

In other areas, Ukrainian troops are moving more slowly. This is stated in the summary of British intelligence on June 10, published on Twitter by the British Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the units of the occupying army acted ambiguously in this : some units were likely to conduct reliable maneuverable defensive operations , while others erratically retreated due to increased reports of Russian losses while withdrawing through their own minefields.

The intelligence also noted that over the past day, there has been an extraordinary activity of the Russian Air Force in the southern regions of Ukraine, where airspace is more accessible to them than in other regions of the country. However, it remains unclear whether the tactical airstrikes were effective.

Recall: according to the Institute for the Study of War, on June 9, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continued counter-offensive operations in at least four sectors of the front , succeeding in the Donetsk region. Against this background, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suddenly recognized the offensive potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at the same time propagandists got angry and said that the occupiers would certainly destroy the Western equipment of the Ukrainians.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

– Associate Professor of the Institute of Strategy and Security at the University of Exeter (Britain) Michael Clark expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian Defense Forces during the counteroffensive could make three “ambitious and dangerous” attacks on Russian positions. One of them would jeopardize the deployment of Russian troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea;

– Estonian intelligence is convinced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet dealt the main blow to the occupying Russian army. According to the head of the intelligence center, the fighting is now going around Bakhmut, at the same time, the intensity of the fighting in the Zaporozhye direction has increased.

Only verified information is in our Telegram channel Obozrevatel and Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...