Ample evidence of Russia firing on evacuees and rescuers in #Kherson region on 8 June 2023

Stephen Hoffman

June 9

Image from Julia Tymoshenko’s Twitter account of Russia firing on evacuees and rescuers.

One needs to remember as well that it was Russia who destroyed the #Nova #Kakhovka Dam in #Kherson region on the morning of June 6 2023 committing a horrific act of ecoterrorism. Not only have they caused horrific devastation for so many animals and humans, as well as creating an ecological catastrophe, they are now looking to murder and maim those trying to save the lives of animals and humans. Indescribably evil.

From @maksymeristavi

“The level of this genocidal monstrosity

is hard to process. russians bomb volunteers who are evacuating civilians from flooded #Kherson. this elderly man gets hit with shrapnel. he survived. “

From @NatalkaKyiv

“I just found the beginning of the video I posted earlier. The sweet older gentleman in the video is 93 years old.

Just look at him! He was so happy that he was getting rescued! Just moments later the rescue boat he was in was shelled by Russians (see video below).

I just want to scream!!! No one deserves to experience this in their old age. Especially someone who already managed to survive a world war.

F*ck Putin, the Russian Army, and the rest of these monsters. I hope these soulless creatures burn in hell for all eternity. “

&

“The rescue boat gets shelled as ordinary group of guys are trying to evacuate an older gentleman.

Very difficult to watch especially with the sound on. You can hear so much pain in the voice of the man recording the video.

FYI: he keeps on addressing the wounded older gentleman as ‘father’ not because he is his actual dad. In Ukraine it’s a term of endearment.”

From Alex Crawford of Sky News

“Those fleeing from Russian occupied territories are shelled as flooding evacuation points on the #Ukraine side are ruthlessly attacked.”

Soldiers tell us at least one dead at one of the flood evacuation points in #Kherson. A lot of incoming strikes at multiple areas in the city including more than one evacuation area. A number appear to have been injured #Ukraine #Russia — Alex Crawford (@AlexCrawfordSky) June 8, 2023

&

“Soldiers tell us at least one dead at one of the flood evacuation points in #Kherson. A lot of incoming strikes at multiple areas in the city including more than one evacuation area. A number appear to have been injured. The attacks come hours after the President of Ukraine visited the flooded areas to see the rescue operation.”

&

“Panic at the evacuation point at the sound of incoming fire, difficult to judge distances, maybe 500 metres, enough to scare everyone in the vicinity.”

Panic at the evacuation point at the sound of incoming fire – difficult to judge distances – maybe 500 metres – enough to scare everyone in the vicinity #kherson #Russia #ukraine pic.twitter.com/5lCCPypdwa — Alex Crawford (@AlexCrawfordSky) June 8, 2023

From James Waterhouse of BBC News

“An entire community is underwater. Impossible to tell when you move from river to island.

Vitaliy and Viktor say they came under Russian fire earlier when trying to rescue people from the eastern bank.”

Here a rescue boat is narrowly missed by a shell. An impossible job. (Unverified) pic.twitter.com/pDL2prJKLw — James Waterhouse (@JamWaterhouse) June 8, 2023

&

“Evacuations have now stopped in Kherson after Russian shelling. Unconfirmed reports of deaths just two hours after Zelensky’s visit. Felt close. Not pleasant.

Here a rescue boat is narrowly missed by a shell. An impossible job. (Unverified video).”

“An estimated four cubic miles of water is hard to picture, until you go through it.

Our piece on the evacuation efforts in Kherson which came under fire. With @leedurant 🎥 @_rachaelthorn & @DariaSipigina.”

Excerpts from Veronika Melkozerova’s Politico article

“Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on the Ukrainian-held parts of Kherson on Thursday, with eyewitnesses reporting casualties at a school where flood evacuees who fled the rising waters of the Dnipro River were sheltering.

The shelling came just after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a crossing point where people were being evacuated from flooded areas and called for ‘a clear and quick global response” to Tuesday’s bombing of the Nova Kakhovka dam, which Kyiv (Ukraine) and its allies say the Kremlin orchestrated.”

&

“Orcs have just fired at School No. 2 where people from flooded homes were gathering,” said Yevhen Rischuk, the Ukrainian mayor-in-exile of the occupied town of Oleshky, which has been hit hard by the floodwaters.”

&

“Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office subsequently reported that nine civilians have been wounded in the city of Kherson.

According to multiple eyewitnesses, the shelling targeting major evacuation routes from the city of Kherson, which Ukraine recaptured from Russia’s invading forces in last fall’s counteroffensive. It came as hundreds of volunteers, police officers and journalists from around the world were working around the main routes out of flooded areas and into Kherson.”

&

“They are shelling evacuation spots,” Bogdan Logvynenko, founder of the Ukrainer media project, told POLITICO.”

&

“Russians are shelling the shores and the central district” of Kherson, the region’s governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, said in a statement.

From UAnimals Eng

“‼️ Kherson! Right now!

russians are shelling our team and other volunteers who are trying to rescue people and animals!”

(Video posted 1pm on Thursday 8 June 2023 UK time).

From the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Azman

“I am here with Andre as Russian artillery shells scream overhead again and again.

Andrey has been saving people day and night and helps bring us to people who need help. He is a hero.

We pray for the safety of everyone in and near Kherson 🇺🇦. “

&

“Today, Russia fired artillery at us while I and other life-saving volunteers were driving all-terrain vehicles (SHERP) through the flooded areas of Kherson.

The explosions began when we were in the water. They were very loud and the shells fell very close to us, but the Almighty saved us.”

&

“We are now in Kherson, we’re trying to evacuate people … miraculously survived. Details later.”

This is just a selection of video and written evidence. There is far more proof and Russia has a record of firing on evacuees and rescuers in Ukraine since 2014 and in Syria for a number of years.

#RussiaIsATerroristState

#RussianWarCrimes

#StopRussianAggression

Written by Stephen Hoffman

I’m never short of an opinion and I stand with Ukraine.

