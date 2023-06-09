With their lies, Russians admitted they blew up Kakhovka HPP – Professor Snyder

09.06.2023 07:21

Timothy Snyder, an American historian and professor at Yale University, has revealed the peculiarities of Russian propagandists’ lies about the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which prove Russia’s guilt.

According to Ukrinform, Snyder reported this on Twitter.

“Russian state media does indeed lie about everything. And… in denying the consequences of blowing the dam, they are admitting Russia did it,” he said.

The professor also explained that if the Russian media really thought that Ukraine did it, they would be overstating the consequences, not minimizing them.Read also: Danilov: Russians deliberately blow up Kakhovka HPP on Kremlin’s instructions

On June 6, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. Power facilities in the Kherson region, including the Kherson thermal power plant, are at risk of flooding. The evacuation of the population from flooded areas continues.

