With ammunition for the Patriot: the United States announced a new package of assistance to Ukraine for $ 2.1 billion

The ammunition is provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). Under this system, the US purchases resources from industry or partners.

The United States has announced a new $2.1 billion military aid package to Ukraine . It included, in particular, ammunition for Patriot anti-missile systems.

The Pentagon report indicates that critical air defense assets and ammunition are being provided as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

Under this system, the US purchases inputs directly from manufacturers or partners. This announcement marks the beginning of the contracting process to provide Ukraine with additional priority opportunities.

Package Included:

additional ammunition for the Patriot air defense system;

air defense systems and HAWK missiles;

105 mm and 203 mm shells;

small reconnaissance UAVs RQ-20 Puma;

laser-guided ammunition;

training, maintenance and more.

It is noted that the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with the ability to meet its immediate needs on the battlefield and long-term needs for security assistance.

