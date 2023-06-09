Ukraine v. Russia: ICJ admits declarations of 33 states in support of Ukraine’s position in genocide case

09.06.2023 23:40

The International Court of Justice of the United Nations has decided on the admissibility of the declarations filed by 33 states in support of Ukraine’s position in the case “Ukraine v. Russian Federation” regarding the violation of the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide.

That’s according to the ICJ press release, seen by Ukrinform.

“By an Order dated 5 June 2023, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, has decided on the admissibility of the declarations of intervention filed by 33 States in the case concerning Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation),” the statement reads.

It is noted that in its ruling, the Court, by fourteen votes of judges against one, decides that the declarations of intervention under Article 63 of the Statute submitted by 33 states were deemed admissible.Read also: Case of genocide against Ukrainians: EU furnishes information at ICJ

It mostly refers to countries that are members of the European Union and/or NATO.

Currently, the countries that filed their declarations shall prepare their written arguments on these issues and submit them to the court by July 5.

The declarations concern the application of the Genocide Convention and the interpretation of its provisions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 16, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations ordered that the Russian Federation immediately cease the invasion of Ukraine, the goal of which, as per the Kremlin, was to put an end to the purported “genocide” in Luhansk and Donetsk regions. At the same time, Russia declared that it would not comply with the Court’s order.

