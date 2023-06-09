The UN called the cause of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station “unclear”

Olga Robeyko16:50, 09.06.23

They called for “an independent, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.

The UN Human Rights Office says it cannot yet assess whether the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Ukraine constitutes a war crime.

Jeremy Lawrence, spokesman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said this on Friday, Handelsblatt reports .

“Because the circumstances of the incident (destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station – UNIAN.) are still unclear, it is premature to consider whether a war crime could have been committed,” he says.

He reiterated that the organization is calling for an independent, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation.

