The UN called the cause of the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station “unclear”

Olga Robeyko16:50, 09.06.23
They called for “an independent, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.
The UN Human Rights Office says it cannot yet assess whether the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Ukraine constitutes a war crime.
Jeremy Lawrence, spokesman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said this on Friday, Handelsblatt reports .
“Because the circumstances of the incident (destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station – UNIAN.) are still unclear, it is premature to consider whether a war crime could have been committed,” he says.
He reiterated that the organization is calling for an independent, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation.
C’mon
The UN is as useful as a fart in a spacesuit and as rotten as dogshit.
All civilised nations must leave and cease payments.
The UN building, as I have stated many times before, should be gifted to Ukraine.
It will become clearer for the UN when the checks roll in from mafia land.
Olenevka, Kramatorsk, Kakhovskaya… are just floor mats on which UN and ORCLAND wipe their filthy feet.
You remember Olenevka?
It is not time to reform the UN, but to consider a new one.
With countries of (true) goodwill and law-abiding. So: FUN! Free United Nations!
UN: As long its not clear, who did it, no international help. Red Cross agreed.
IRC gave the excuse that it wouldn’t send any teams unless rashists guaranteed their safety. (rolls eyes)