The Armed Forces of Ukraine “displaced” another thousand Russian occupiers and a hundred pieces of equipment (infographics)

Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders and defenders liquidated more than a thousand Russian occupiers. In total, almost 214,000 Russian military terrorists were killed.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total combat losses of Russians since February 24, 2022 amount to about 213,770 people, of which 1,010 were liquidated per day.

In addition, the enemy lost 3901 tanks (10 per day), 7.6 thousand armored fighting vehicles (24 per day), 3702 artillery systems (34 per day), 599 multiple launch rocket systems (4 per day), 359 air defense systems (4 per day), 3247 operational-tactical drones (13 per day), 6410 vehicles and tankers (26 per day) and 502 units of special equipment (2 per day).

The losses of enemy aircraft – 314, helicopters – 299, cruise missiles – 1171, ships and boats – 18 did not change during the day.

War in Ukraine – news

As UNIAN reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , the Russian invaders continue to concentrate their main forces and means in the Limansky, Bakhmutsky, Avdeevsky and Maryinsky directions. Now heavy fighting continues in these sectors of the front. In particular, 43 clashes took place there over the past day.

It is noted that over the past day, the Ukrainian military launched dozens of air, missile and artillery strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian invaders, their weapons and equipment. The General Staff said that “important enemy targets”, anti-aircraft missile systems, command posts and artillery units in position were hit.

The General Staff also said that on June 6, Ukrainian soldiers hit the Kadyrovtsy training camp in the southwestern part of Donetsk. Destroyed more than fifty militants.

