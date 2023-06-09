Strike on the Arabat arrow: it became known where the APU hit

Oleg Davygora, Lesya Leshchenko00:41, 06/10/23

Even more than 100 kilometers from the front line does not help the enemy hide from the “bavovna”.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine could have hit the headquarters of the occupation troops “Dnepr” on the Arabat Spit , which was visited by Russian President Putin in April.

This conclusion was made by OSINT analysts who geolocated the impact site, writes ” Ukrainian military center “.

Storm Shadow missiles could hit the headquarters located on the territory of the Brigantina recreation center in the village of Schastlivtsevo, Kherson region, located almost 140 kilometers from the front line. In addition, an explosion occurred on the territory of the Burevestnik camp.

“During his April visit to the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, Putin allegedly visited the headquarters of the occupation troops” Dnepr, “they noted.

The OSINT community, after research, stated that the strike was struck precisely at the headquarters in the children’s camp, which is confirmed by the coincidence of landmarks on the ground that were shown on the video of the visit and appeared in the materials of eyewitnesses.

In turn, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, in his Telegram reported that the Ukrainian defenders destroyed a group of Russian invaders on the Arabat Spit in the Genichesk district of the Kherson region.

He stressed that the Russians captured hundreds of recreation centers on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, but the resort was not successful, even more than 100 kilometers from the front line does not help the enemy hide from cotton.

“According to updated information, on the Arabat Spit in the Genichesk district, the walls of the dining room at the captured Express recreation center could not withstand. They fell right during the meal of the military of the Russian Guard. There are incomparably more liquidated invaders than ambulances who do not have time to take them out,” he said. .

Impact on the Arabat Spit – details

On the afternoon of June 9, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the positions of Russian troops on the Arabat Spit in the area of ​​the temporarily occupied Genichesk, Kherson region. The network published a video showing smoke over the alleged places of “arrivals”. Explosions are heard in one of the published videos.

The ATESH partisan movement, citing its “agents”, reports that after the explosions, Gauleiter of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo urgently left Genichesk .

