Putin broke through on the topic of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what the dictator said (video)

Katerina Schwartz19:03, 09.06.23

The President of the Russian Federation once again delivered a speech about the “high efficiency of modern Russian weapons.”

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin claims that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has already begun.

“This is evidenced by the use of strategic reserves,” he told reporters on June 9. “All counteroffensive attempts made so far have failed, but the offensive potential of Ukrainian troops still remains.”

According to Putin, “Ukrainian troops have not achieved their tasks” in any area of ​​hostilities, and the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as the dictator said, “significantly exceed the classical indicators.”

He also said that all this is achieved, in particular, “due to the high efficiency of modern Russian weapons.”

“Yes, we still do not have enough of these modern weapons, but the defense industry is developing rapidly, and I am sure that all the tasks facing the defense industry will be unconditionally resolved. There is an intensive increase in the production of modern types of weapons,” Putin said.

