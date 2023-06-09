Occupants on the Left Bank shoot in the backs of civilians who want to evacuate – Shmyhal

Dmitry Schwartz18:16, 06/09/23

The situation in the flooded occupied territories is now critical.

In the occupied left-bank part of the Kherson region, after the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was blown up, the Russian military not only did not help the civilian population to evacuate, but also blocked their exit and even shot in the back.

“The situation in the Left-bank Kherson region is critical. The occupiers do not save the civilian population, they block the exit of people from the disaster zone and shoot them in the back. Also yesterday, in the midst of the evacuation, Russian terrorists massively shelled Kherson and the region, covered with fire people who had only been rescued from a water trap,” – Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting .

He also noted that in the controlled territory, the headquarters headed by the Minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is engaged in the liquidation of the consequences of the disaster.

“1,400 people and 345 pieces of equipment have been involved. Nine evacuation points have been deployed in the Kherson region. As of today, 2.3 thousand people have been evacuated, drinking water has been organized, and we are providing comprehensive, in particular psychological, assistance to the victims,” ​​he said.

In addition, he recalled that the government has already allocated UAH 2.4 billion to provide drinking water to Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions.

