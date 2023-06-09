The sea throws more and more evidence of a man-made disaster arranged by the Russians in the Kherson region on the Odessa beaches.

According to our correspondent, the coast is littered with various debris.

These are small trees, bushes, and underwater vegetation torn from the floodplains. From all this, toads and mice jump out onto the hot sand in search of salvation. A large number of furniture items: sofa cushions, bedside tables, boards. The current even brings the roofs of houses and insulation from the facades .

The water near the shore is completely unpresentable color. Severe Odessa beachgoers reluctantly continue to sunbathe, and some even plunge into the water.





