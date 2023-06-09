“It will still be warm”: the GUR announced a new forecast for the Crimea

Marta Gichko09:21, 09.06.23

However, it is incorrect to discuss specific dates during the active phase of hostilities.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, predicted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would enter the Crimea before the end of spring, but this forecast did not come true. However, the power steering is confident that this will happen “when it is still warm.”

Andrey Yusov, a representative of the GUR, said this in an interview with UP. Commenting on Budanov’s forecasts, Yusov emphasized that he voiced a likely scenario.

“We are talking about scenarios. This is not a bet in a bookmaker’s office or a tear-off calendar on the wall. Adjustments are taking place. But the overall situation and the overall assessment remain unchanged: Ukraine will definitely return Crimea. And in this situation, Budanov’s words will definitely be prophetic,” Yusov noted.

To a clarifying question on what date this forecast could now be corrected, the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate replied: “Since the active phase of the actions of the Ukrainian security and defense forces is now underway, I think it is wrong to discuss specific dates. But I think it will be warm.”

