Invaders attack Ukraine with “shaheeds”: explosions in Odessa region

Oleg Davygora, Larisa Kozova00:15, 06/10/23

Explosions thundered in Odessa, then they repeated.

An air alert has been declared in the eastern, southern and northern regions of Ukraine .

At about 22:30, an alarm was announced in the southern regions. Subsequently, it spread to Odessa, Nikolaev, Kherson, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Donetsk regions.

After 23:30 the alarm was announced in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

The monitoring groups reported that the “shaheeds” are gathering in the south, from the north they fly through the Chernihiv region to Kyiv, as well as to the Poltava region.

According to Suspilne , explosions thundered in Odessa, then they were repeated.

00:12 . As reported in the Pivden operational command, combat work is underway in the sky over the Odessa and Nikolaev regions.

“The enemy is attacking with Shahed-136/131 strike drones,” the military said.

The command warns that as a result of air combat, debris may fall, buildings and other objects may ignite. People are asked to be in shelters. Now the sounds of explosions are heard in different parts of the city.

Russian Attacks on Ukraine – Final Details

On June 9, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-type UAVs and Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles at military installations and critical infrastructure. The forces and means of air defense of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 4 out of 7 Kh-101 / Kh-555 cruise missiles, 4 out of 10 strike UAVs “Shahed”, “Lancet” and 4 UAVs operationally – tactical level.

Shahedin launches were carried out from the south , cruise missiles were launched from the Caspian Sea region, from four Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

