In Ufa, a fire broke out at the railway station: fuel tanks burned (video)

Oleg Davygora22:29, 06/09/23

One person was injured in a fire at a fuel and lubricants warehouse near the Ufa railway station.

In Russia , a fuel depot caught fire at a railway station in Ufa . One person was injured and is in critical condition.

According to the propaganda publication RIA Novosti, citing the Ministry of Health of Bashkiria, one person was injured in a fire at a fuel and lubricants warehouse near the Ufa railway station. He is in critical condition.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that about 60 cubic meters of fuel and lubricants are burning. The fire was assigned the third, elevated rank. It is extinguished by 17 pieces of equipment, a fire train and a boat.

Fire at the railway station in Ufa

Fires on the territory of the Russian Federation – details

On May 25, at night in Moscow, the building of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation smoked . Local residents reported smoke near the building on Frunzenskaya Embankment and a “pungent smell of plastic.”

While the Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian capital with dozens of drones, there was “unrest” at the Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. According to the Russian Telegram channel Shot, at about 2 a.m., an “UAV raid” was made on the enterprise. According to the channel, a fire broke out as a result of the attack on the territory of the refinery .

