How many Leopard 2 and Bradley Ukraine lost per day: the media revealed the figure

Yana Stavskaya17:54, 06/09/23
During the attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, some samples of Western equipment were destroyed for the first time
In the battles in the Zaporozhye direction during June 8, the Ukrainian army lost two Leopard 2 tanks and 13 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, BILD military observer Yulian Repke said.
It is recalled that yesterday Ryopke announced the start of a counter-offensive of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia direction – in the area of Pologov, Tokmak and Vasilyevka.
Later, photos and videos appeared that during these attacks some samples of Western equipment were destroyed for the first time, in particular the Leopard 2 tank. For example, the resource of Ukrainian OSINT researchers DeepState noted the day before that the events most likely took place on June 7 in the afternoon in the area of Malaya Tokmachka near the railroad tracks. In their opinion, there are exactly two episodes, not one.
It was reported that the column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was defeated due to early detection by means of aerial reconnaissance of the enemy. Previously, Ukraine lost at least 4 APCs and at least one Leopard 2A4.
However, Röpke claims that there were at least two Leopard tanks and 13 Bradley [infantry fighting vehicles]: “According to BILD, the 47th mechanized brigade of Ukraine lost at least two Leopard tanks and 13 Bradley tanks during the day,” Röpke said.
3 comments
Thats bad! Where are the F16 by the way?
War is a story of dynamics and tactics of adjustment.
We must not “catastrophize” every time Ukraine will lose a leopard tank or not.
Otherwise, everything has to be stopped. ORC wants us to think it’s impossible to evict them.
But if the ORCS defenses are so strong, why are they destroying the DAM, targeting civilians every night, losing battles in his territory?
There will be many tragics deaths during the counter offensive and a very substantial loss of material. The important thing is to know how to adjust the tactics and that we provide all possible weapons to Ukraine. The beginning of a counter-offensive is particularly costly in terms of manpower and material for the one who takes the initiative. The concrete results of a push are not observed immediately. What may seem negative can turn out differently later. Sometimes mistakes will also be made with heavy losses. We have to accept it.
It’s necessary to have trust in AFU to do the right things.
But it’s clear that all type of weapon must be without delay be send to UKRAINE! NOW!
Slava Ukraini!
Eternal Memory!!! Heroyam Slava!!!🇺🇦
Death to the genocidal rashists and their leaders!!! 💥🔥☠️