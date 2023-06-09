Yana Stavskaya17:54, 06/09/23

During the attacks in the Zaporozhye direction, some samples of Western equipment were destroyed for the first time

In the battles in the Zaporozhye direction during June 8, the Ukrainian army lost two Leopard 2 tanks and 13 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, BILD military observer Yulian Repke said.

It is recalled that yesterday Ryopke announced the start of a counter-offensive of Ukraine in the Zaporizhia direction – in the area of ​​Pologov, Tokmak and Vasilyevka.

Later, photos and videos appeared that during these attacks some samples of Western equipment were destroyed for the first time, in particular the Leopard 2 tank. For example, the resource of Ukrainian OSINT researchers DeepState noted the day before that the events most likely took place on June 7 in the afternoon in the area of ​​Malaya Tokmachka near the railroad tracks. In their opinion, there are exactly two episodes, not one.

It was reported that the column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was defeated due to early detection by means of aerial reconnaissance of the enemy. Previously, Ukraine lost at least 4 APCs and at least one Leopard 2A4.

However, Röpke claims that there were at least two Leopard tanks and 13 Bradley [infantry fighting vehicles]: “According to BILD, the 47th mechanized brigade of Ukraine lost at least two Leopard tanks and 13 Bradley tanks during the day,” Röpke said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...