FB page : Ukrainian people USA / EVENTS

Olha Mykhayliv Vdovyn

June 9

I will not take it upon myself to curse someone out. For I have children, and there will be many more generations of my Kind.

I pray for all our Light Gods🙏, all the Light Forces that are in the Universe🙏, all our ancestors from the Beginning of Time🙏, all the Great Spirits of my Glorious People, all the Elements and Kingdoms of the Earth, all who hear me has the Power and CAN!!! 🙏🙏🙏

🙏I pray, I decree, I scream, I demand, I affirm, I insist, I declare, I urge:

PAY BACK!!! 🙏

JUSTICE PAY BACK!!!

🙏🙏🙏

🙏For every meter of the plundrovoí лю Earth!

🙏 for every raped woman and child!

🙏 for each and every person killed!

🙏 for each and every unborn baby!

🙏 for each and every fallen Warrior!

🙏 For every tortured prisoner!

🙏 For every mutilated Body and Soul!

🙏 for every widow, widower, for every orphan!

🙏 For every human tear drop!

🙏 For every drop of blood!

🙏For every cry for help!

🙏 For every scared and traumatized animal!

🙏 for the fires and destruction!

🙏 For fear and suffering of those who escaped and those who remained!

🙏 For Mariupol, Chernihiv, Trostyanets, Buchu, Irpin, Vorzel, Makariv, Borodyanka, Gostomel, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv Kherson, Kakhovka, Melitopol, Nikolaev, Chernobyl, Yagidne, Energodar, Donetsk, Bakhmut, Luhansk, Crimea, for every town and village where a bomb or rocket fell, where the foot of the occupier and killer stepped!!!!

🙏 I call for terrible and just retaliation to Rashiz IN-HUMANS and punishment for all future generations of the country that gave birth, raised and sent them to bring death and destruction to Ukraine!

🙏I demand such EVENTS AND MEASURES that will destroy the Evil Empire and it’s minions, henceforth and forevermore!!!

And let God’s will be done!!!

🙏🙏🙏

Glory to Ukraine!

💛💙💛💙💛💙💛

The author of the lyrics is unknown.. But I fully support every word.

Я не візьму на себе гріх когось проклинати. Бо у мене є діти, і буде ще багато поколінь Роду мого.

Я молю усіх наших Світлих Богів🙏, усі Світлі Сили, що є у Всесвіті🙏, усіх наших предків від Початку Часів🙏, усіх Великих Духів мого Славного Народу, усі Стихії і Царства Землі, усіх, Хто Чує мене, має Силу і МОЖЕ!!!🙏🙏🙏

🙏Я молю, Я волію, Я волаю, Я вимагаю, Я стверджую, Я наполягаю, Я декларую, Я закликаю:

ВІДПЛАТИ!!! 🙏

СПРАВЕДЛИВОЇ ВІДПЛАТИ!!!

🙏🙏🙏

🙏За кожен метр сплюндрованої Землі!

🙏За кожну зґвалтовану жінку і дитину!

🙏За кожну вбиту Людину!

🙏 За кожне ненароджене немовля!

🙏За кожного загиблого Воїна!

🙏За кожного закатованого полоненого!

🙏За кожне скалічене Тіло і Душу!

🙏За кожну удову, удівця, за кожну сироту!

🙏За кожну людську сльозинку!

🙏За кожну краплю крові!

🙏За кожен крик про допомогу!

🙏За кожну налякану і травмовану тварину!

🙏За пожежі та руйнування!

🙏За страх і страждання тих, хто втік, і тих, хто залишився!

🙏За Маріуполь, Чернігів, Тростянець, Бучу, Ірпінь, Ворзель, Макарів, Бородянку, Гостомель, Харків, Суми, Київ, Херсон, Каховку, Мелітополь, Миколаїв, Чорнобиль, Ягідне, Енергодар, Донецьк, Бахмут, Луганськ, Крим, за кожне містечко і село, куди впала бомба чи ракета, куди ступила нога окупанта і вбивці!!!!

🙏Я закликаю про страшну і справедливу відплату рашиzтським НЕЛЮДАМ і кару на усі наступні покоління країни, яка народила, виховала і послала їх нести Україні смерть і знищення!

🙏Я вимагаю таких ПОДІЙ І ЗАХОДІВ, що призведуть до зникнення Імперії Зла та її посіпак, віднині і на віки віків!!!

І нехай буде на те Божа Воля!!!

🙏🙏🙏

Слава Україні!

💛💙💛💙💛💙💛

Автор слів невідомий… Але повністю підтримую кожне слово .

Like this: Like Loading...