FB page : Ukrainian people USA / EVENTS

Olha Mykhayliv Vdovyn
June 9
I will not take it upon myself to curse someone out. For I have children, and there will be many more generations of my Kind.
I pray for all our Light Gods🙏, all the Light Forces that are in the Universe🙏, all our ancestors from the Beginning of Time🙏, all the Great Spirits of my Glorious People, all the Elements and Kingdoms of the Earth, all who hear me has the Power and CAN!!! 🙏🙏🙏
🙏I pray, I decree, I scream, I demand, I affirm, I insist, I declare, I urge:
PAY BACK!!! 🙏
JUSTICE PAY BACK!!!
🙏🙏🙏
🙏For every meter of the plundrovoí лю Earth!
🙏 for every raped woman and child!
🙏 for each and every person killed!
🙏 for each and every unborn baby!
🙏 for each and every fallen Warrior!
🙏 For every tortured prisoner!
🙏 For every mutilated Body and Soul!
🙏 for every widow, widower, for every orphan!
🙏 For every human tear drop!
🙏 For every drop of blood!
🙏For every cry for help!
🙏 For every scared and traumatized animal!
🙏 for the fires and destruction!
🙏 For fear and suffering of those who escaped and those who remained!
🙏 For Mariupol, Chernihiv, Trostyanets, Buchu, Irpin, Vorzel, Makariv, Borodyanka, Gostomel, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv Kherson, Kakhovka, Melitopol, Nikolaev, Chernobyl, Yagidne, Energodar, Donetsk, Bakhmut, Luhansk, Crimea, for every town and village where a bomb or rocket fell, where the foot of the occupier and killer stepped!!!!
🙏 I call for terrible and just retaliation to Rashiz IN-HUMANS and punishment for all future generations of the country that gave birth, raised and sent them to bring death and destruction to Ukraine!
🙏I demand such EVENTS AND MEASURES that will destroy the Evil Empire and it’s minions, henceforth and forevermore!!!
And let God’s will be done!!!
🙏🙏🙏
Glory to Ukraine!
💛💙💛💙💛💙💛
The author of the lyrics is unknown.. But I fully support every word.
Я не візьму на себе гріх когось проклинати. Бо у мене є діти, і буде ще багато поколінь Роду мого.
Я молю усіх наших Світлих Богів🙏, усі Світлі Сили, що є у Всесвіті🙏, усіх наших предків від Початку Часів🙏, усіх Великих Духів мого Славного Народу, усі Стихії і Царства Землі, усіх, Хто Чує мене, має Силу і МОЖЕ!!!🙏🙏🙏
🙏Я молю, Я волію, Я волаю, Я вимагаю, Я стверджую, Я наполягаю, Я декларую, Я закликаю:
ВІДПЛАТИ!!! 🙏
СПРАВЕДЛИВОЇ ВІДПЛАТИ!!!
🙏🙏🙏
🙏За кожен метр сплюндрованої Землі!
🙏За кожну зґвалтовану жінку і дитину!
🙏За кожну вбиту Людину!
🙏 За кожне ненароджене немовля!
🙏За кожного загиблого Воїна!
🙏За кожного закатованого полоненого!
🙏За кожне скалічене Тіло і Душу!
🙏За кожну удову, удівця, за кожну сироту!
🙏За кожну людську сльозинку!
🙏За кожну краплю крові!
🙏За кожен крик про допомогу!
🙏За кожну налякану і травмовану тварину!
🙏За пожежі та руйнування!
🙏За страх і страждання тих, хто втік, і тих, хто залишився!
🙏За Маріуполь, Чернігів, Тростянець, Бучу, Ірпінь, Ворзель, Макарів, Бородянку, Гостомель, Харків, Суми, Київ, Херсон, Каховку, Мелітополь, Миколаїв, Чорнобиль, Ягідне, Енергодар, Донецьк, Бахмут, Луганськ, Крим, за кожне містечко і село, куди впала бомба чи ракета, куди ступила нога окупанта і вбивці!!!!
🙏Я закликаю про страшну і справедливу відплату рашиzтським НЕЛЮДАМ і кару на усі наступні покоління країни, яка народила, виховала і послала їх нести Україні смерть і знищення!
🙏Я вимагаю таких ПОДІЙ І ЗАХОДІВ, що призведуть до зникнення Імперії Зла та її посіпак, віднині і на віки віків!!!
І нехай буде на те Божа Воля!!!
🙏🙏🙏
Слава Україні!
💛💙💛💙💛💙💛
Автор слів невідомий… Але повністю підтримую кожне слово .
One comment
And many other victims too, such as the defenseless little girl murdered by putinaZi savages in front of her mother in Vinnytsia.
The satanic trolls who gloated about that and other horrors should be hunted down and punished.