Dutch Supreme Court Upholds Decision Ordering Return Of Crimean Gold Artifacts To Ukraine

The Dutch Supreme Court on June 9 upheld lower court decisions ordering the return of ancient Crimean gold artifacts to Ukraine, ANP reported, citing the decision. The artifacts had been on display at a museum in the Netherlands at the time Russia annexed Crimea, and both the state of Ukraine and museums in Crimea had demanded their return. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.

https://www.rferl.org/a/dutch-supreme-court-crimean-gold-artifacts-ukraine/32451838.html

