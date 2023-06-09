Marta Gichko07:22, 06/09/23

It is noted that the “Kadyrovtsy” chose one of the districts of Donetsk, but their comfortable stay there did not go according to plan.

Ukrainian soldiers hit the training camp of ” Kadyrovtsy “. Destroyed more than fifty militants.

As noted in the morning summary of the General Staff, the occupiers of the Akhmat unit concentrated in the southwestern part of the temporarily occupied Donetsk. There they are engaged in robbery of the civilian population and shoot staged videos about the conduct of hostilities. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine intervened in the carefree life of Kadyrov’s militants.

“On June 6, as a result of effective fire damage by the defense forces in the militants’ concentration area in the training camp, the enemy’s losses amounted to 56 people dead. Sanitary losses are being specified,” the report says.

War in Ukraine – latest news from the front

ISW analysts are hinting that a major Ukrainian counter-offensive has already begun. The Ukrainian military yesterday conducted counter-offensive operations with varying results on at least three sectors of the front as part of a broader counter-offensive effort.

At the same time, a few days ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that in the morning the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on a counteroffensive in the South-Donetsk direction . The Russian terrorist Girkin also said that fierce battles were taking place in the Zaporozhye direction near the city of Orekhovo , but did not rule out that this could be a counteroffensive. But he added that he perceives this as a deceptive maneuver.

