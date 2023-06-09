Armed Forces of Ukraine can cross the Dnieper due to flooding, some enemy troops are trapped – General

9.06.2023

Due to the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding associated with it, part of the forces of the Russian occupying army could be trapped by the water, cut off from the main group on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region. The Ukrainian army can take advantage of this and force a crossing of the Dnieper River.

This opinion was expressed in an exclusive interview with OBOZREVATEL by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (2005-2010), Army General Mykola Malomuzh . “Yes, water floods certain regions, perhaps it delays the counteroffensive of our troops for a few days, but it also gives us prospects and advantages,” he said.

According to the general, part of the Russian troops and their fortifications were flooded and cut off from the main group. “Some on separate islands, half-flooded military units, structures, fortified areas that they had been building for a long time, are now cut off from the main force. This, of course, will limit their ability to maneuver,” Malomuzh noted.

He stressed that this could become a “field of activity” for Ukraine. “We can use heavy weapons here, destroy the enemy, or land troops to carry out effective operations. Moreover, the enemy will not have reinforcements and the opportunity to go maneuver.”

In the context of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the general noted that the explosion of the hydroelectric power station and flooding could delay its start by only a few days. But the Ukrainian army can act even in such a situation.

“We can move on land where there is no flooding, we can force the Dnieper in certain places – where the positions of the Russians are weakened. And of course, we can continue certain offensive operations in the flooded regions when the water subsides in 3-5 days,” he summed up.

As OBOZREVATEL wrote, on the night of June 6, the Russian occupying army blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station . Due to large-scale flooding, the evacuation of the local population has been announced. According to Ukrhydroenergo, the HPP cannot be restored.

