A roe deer sailed to the Odessa region, which survived after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station (video)

Larisa Kozova23:27, 06/09/23

The animal “traveled” on the floating island.

A roe deer sailed to the Odessa region, which survived after the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station .

Eyewitnesses reported on the happy rescue of a beautiful animal on social networks. People say that they noticed a roe deer in the Black Sea on a plavnev island, which, apparently, was swept away by a stream of water after a terrorist attack in the Kherson region.

Residents of the Odessa region released a video showing how several men are trying to drag a frightened artiodactyl onto land. The coast in this area is quite steep and difficult to do. At the same time, wild roe deer do not make contact with people, jump from the island into the sea and sail away. Then, having calmed down, she still got out to the coast, as evidenced by hoof prints on the ground.

“She ran to the Odessa steppe. Probably, she sailed from the Kherson region,” eyewitnesses state.

Roe deer arrived in Odessa region

Animals that got to the Odessa region due to the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station

On the night of June 6, the Russian military blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. In the flood zone, there were protected lands inhabited by various animals, including those from the Red Book. Today, June 9, in the Odessa region, a muskrat cub has already been rescued , which arrived in a stormy stream to the local shore. Also, people rescued someone’s pet dog , which sailed on wooden debris. The frightened animal was wounded.

