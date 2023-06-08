‘Women will give birth to new ones’ — Russian Army on ordering Grad strike on Russian soldiers — video

Russian occupying forces near Berhivka, to the north of Bakhmut, complain they aren’t able to hold back the Ukrainian counteroffensive as their own artillery shells them in a video address posted on Telegram on June 7.

A man in the video says that a Russian commander gave orders to attack his battalion — even after he was told that Russian soldiers were at the coordinates.

“There was no support from our side. We were under enemy shells, but no one shelled them. Also, our Grad MLR fired on us. They received the order… the coordinates… They said that our guys are there but were ordered to shell anyway. And the Grad shelled our positions,” the invaders whined.

The orders to shell their own troops were give by a commander with the call sign “Gyurza,” they said.

“Our boys were in that position… We hadn’t retreated yet when Gyurza ordered to shell this area, this square of land. They told him that our soldiers hadn’t left the positions. Women will give birth to new ones, he replied. He aired it by radio so as the entire battalion could hear him. Well, the remains of the battalion…” the Russian soldier said.

The man complains that Russian troops have completely lost control over the current situation.

“We want to address people so that they know the truth about our situation. We’ve held our positions with all forces and by all means. But we’ve run out of means… There is no support, roughly speaking, no evacuation, no rationality at all. There are no command staff here. We’re abandoned. We also lack communication. Just yesterday we were holding our positions without any communication, without anything. With no orders… We spent the whole night under shelling. And we didn’t know what else we were supposed to do,” the Russian occupiers complained.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/women-will-give-birth-to-new-ones-russian-army-on-ordering-grad-strike-on-russian-soldiers-vid-50330533.html

