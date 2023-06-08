WAR UPDATE: From the FB page; The Heartbeat of Ukraine.

WAR UPDATE: 6/7/23

▶️Day 468 of a 3-day war. Kyiv still stands, and Russia is still a terrorist state.

▶️212,030 (+880) terrorists eliminated not including Wagner Scum.

▶️Number of days since Russia has committed a terrorist act. = 0

❌Flooding: A weapon of mass destruction. Continued genocide and ecocide. Watching the images of people and animals being affected is heartbreaking.

➡️The Russian occupiers blew up the structures of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in order to prevent the advance of Ukrainian units. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 7 June

➡️”Russian terrorists have committed another war crime – in order to prevent the advance of our troops, they blew up the internal structures of the Kakhovka HPP.”

➡️The General Staff noted that about 80 settlements are in the flood zone as a result of the terrorist attack.

➡️The balance of evidence, argument and rhetoric indicates that the Russians deliberately damaged the dam, Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes.

➡️President Zelenskyy has stated that he is shocked by the reaction of the UN and the Red Cross to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian occupiers. Source: Zelenskyy in an interview for BILD. “We have not received a single response [to Ukraine’s requests for help – ed.]. I am shocked.” These two organizations are absolutely useless.

➡️Russian invaders, in a state of intoxication, in the occupied village of Kozachi Laheri, Kherson Oblast, blocked all possible ways out of the town and prohibited evacuation despite the area being flooded due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 7 June.

➡️Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that as of this morning, 1,852 houses on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast had been flooded after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was blown up. Source: Prokudin on Telegram

➡️About 10,000 hectares of agricultural land have been flooded on the right bank of the Dnipro river alone as a result of the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in Kherson Oblast by the Russian occupiers, while the volume in the occupied territories is several times larger. Source: Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine

➡️UK Defense Intelligence expects additional flooding in the coming days as the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) continues to collapse. Source: UK Defense Intelligence, reported by European Pravda

📍UK Defense Intelligence has pointed out that the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam was partially destroyed shortly before 03:00 local time on 06 June 2023. By 12:00, the entire eastern part of the dam, as well as a significant part of the hydro and engineering infrastructure, had been demolished.

📍It is noted that the water level in the Kakhovka reservoir before the breakthrough was at a record high, which led to the release of a particularly large amount of water that flooded the area downstream.

📍”Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which sits 120 kilometers away from the dam, is highly unlikely to face immediate additional safety issues as a result of the dropping water levels in the reservoir.

📍The dam’s structure is likely to deteriorate further over the next few days, causing additional flooding.”

✅What’s going on in Bakhmut?

➡️Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has reported that the defenders on the Bakhmut front are continuing to move forward on the flanks. Source: Syrskyi on Telegram. “Bakhmut front. Defense forces continue to move forward on the flanks, and the enemy is losing ground near Bakhmut.”

❌War by the numbers: Nearly 24,000 people have been reported missing in Ukraine as of 7 June, with 3 more after the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP) and flooding in Kherson Oblast. Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Leonid Tymchenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

✅Operational Report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

👉The Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian occupiers engaged in more than 30 combat clashes on 6 June.

👉”Over the past day, the enemy launched 35 missile attacks using Kh-101/Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles. All the missiles were destroyed by the air defence forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The enemy also carried out 41 air strikes and fired 57 times from multiple-launch rocket systems. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, and residential apartment buildings, private houses and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

👉The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

👉The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. Over 30 combat clashes took place over the last day.”

👉 The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

👉On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the occupiers carried out air strikes in the areas of Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast. They launched mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Yeline, Kamiankam Prohres, Karpovychi, Kostobobriv, Tymonovychi, Medvedivka and Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Volfyne, Katerynivka, Obody, Yastrubyne, Popivka, Basivka, Zapsillia, Myropillia, Myropilske, Velyka Pysarivka and Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast, as well as Sotnytskyi Kozachok, Baranivka, Veterynarne, Vysoka Yaruha, Strilecha, Hatyshche, Synelnykove, Tsehelne, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Karaichne, Pechenihy, Budarky, Vilkhuvatka, Chuhunivka, Milove, Velykyi Burluk, Odradne and Fyholivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

👉On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Novomlynsk, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire over the past day.

👉On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Kreminna and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, as well as Berestove in Donetsk Oblast, over the past day. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Dibrova, Novosadove, Spirne, Vesele, Hryhorivka and Ivanivka in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

👉On the Bakhmut front, the invaders conducted offensive actions towards Klishchiivka but were unsuccessful. They launched an airstrike in the area of Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast. The vicinity of Vasiukivka, Malynivka, Tykhonivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ozarianivka, Toretsk and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

👉On the Avdiivka front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations. They shelled Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

👉On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all 13 Russian attacks near the town of Marinka, whereas the Russians conducted airstrikes on Marinka. They also fired artillery at the settlements of Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

👉On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Vuhledar, Bohoiavkenka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka. They fired on Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

👉The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They launched an airstrike on Olhivske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The invaders fired artillery at the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Temyrivka, Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiria, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; and Kherson, Odradokamianka and Anronivka in Kherson Oblast.

👉Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 17 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and 4 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

👉The defenders also destroyed a Russian Su-25 bomber jet and four reconnaissance UAVs.

👉Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 9 command posts, 4 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 3 ammunition storage points, an anti-aircraft missile system, 14 artillery units at their firing positions and 18 other important targets used by the Russians.

🌎International Support:

✅UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has stated that Britain will not be deterred by Russia’s “sabre-rattling” caused by the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine. Source: Cleverly in a comment to AFP on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris, reported by European Pravda. “We have made a conscious decision that we cannot allow the escalation of rhetoric or the rattling of weapons by Vladimir Putin or the Kremlin to deter us from doing the right thing.”

✅The White House has commented on allegations by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who claimed that the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would lead to further escalation.

Source: John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda. “The first thing I would say to Minister Lavrov is: If you’re worried about Ukrainian military capabilities, then you should take your troops and leave Ukraine,” he pointed out. Mic drop. 🎤

✅Switzerland’s Council of States, the upper house of parliament, has approved an amendment that will allow arms re-export to Ukraine. “Countries that purchase Swiss war material should be allowed, subject to conditions, to re-export it to countries involved in armed conflicts,” the parliament press service stated. The decision is taken by 22 in favor and 17 against votes, with four abstentions.

✅Lithuania has announced its intentions to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine in response to the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Station in the Kherson Oblast. “We understand that this is a very challenging situation, and we must do everything possible to help our friends and brothers in Ukraine,” LRT cites Agnė Bilotaitė, Lithuanian Minister of Internal Affairs.

Lithuania plans to provide Ukraine with 30 tents, 240 folding beds, and financial aid of 50,000 euros.

✅Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said he is not opposed to his country selling ammunition to intermediaries who send it to Ukraine – a sign that Russia’s staunch Balkan ally is turning west.

Source: Vučić in an interview with the Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

🍿The Russians are batshit crazy and morally bankrupt. Tonight’s theme: Big Fat War Crimes and Lies.

🔘Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “We strongly condemn the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by the Ukrainian armed forces. This is a terrorist act. We shall initiate a discussion for considering this crime by the Kiev regime in the UN Security Council.”🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥

You did it. We know you did it. You know we know you did it. We know that you know that we know you did it. Your lies will not convince anyone. You guys are the worst liars ever!

🔘Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “We share IAEA Director General’s concern regarding the continued threat to the safety & security of ZNPP. Ongoing shelling and attacks against the ZNPP undertaken by Ukraine are absolutely inadmissible.” 🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥🤥

Substitute “Russia” for Ukraine in the sentence above. If they are so worried, they can remove their troops and military hardware from the grounds of the ZNPP and GTFO of the Plant and Ukraine.

That's it for tonight folks. Keep those words of support and prayers coming for our Ukrainian friends. Find ways to help.

Supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes. 💙💛

Reported by Christine Stuermer

