Undermining Kakhovskaya HPP: a large amount of debris is observed in the Black Sea in Odesa

Mud is moving towards Odessa and may reach the shores of other countries.

In the Black Sea, in the Odesa region , today, June 8, a large amount of garbage is observed, which is probably a consequence of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya dam.

According to local residents, they saw tree debris, “islands of floating reeds” and household garbage in the area of ​​the city of Yuzhne.

According to the ecologist Vladyslav Balinskyi, these are obviously the consequences of the terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya HPP. In his opinion, this is also a kind of indicator of the spread of chemical and bacterial pollution – the streams are coming from the flood zone.

“This dirt is moving towards Odesa, after which it will reach Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey,” the ecologist notes.

Videos of dirt, including pieces of furniture, also appeared on social networks .

At the same time, the State Environmental Inspection of the South-Western District assures that it conducts constant laboratory studies of the state of water.

“On June 6 and 7, water samples were taken in the water area of ​​the Dnipro-Buzka estuary on the border between the village of Kutsurub and the city of Ochakiv and in the water area of ​​the Buzka estuary in the Namiv microdistrict in Mykolaiv. At the time of sampling, there were no deviations from the established maximum permissible standards,” the inspection stated .

Water was tested in Odesa / photo State Ecological Inspection of the South-Western District, facebook

Consequences of the destruction of Kakhovskaya HPP

As UNIAN reported, due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP, a lot of oil got into the Dnipro. In addition, the water washed away the mines that were installed by the occupiers .

Today, the city hall of Odesa reported that water is leaking from the Kakhov reservoir in connection with the undermining and destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam, which occurred due to the actions of the Russian Federation on June 6. As a result, there is a possibility of pollutants entering the Black Sea and clogging the water area. Odessa beaches have become even more dangerous.

