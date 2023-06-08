Ukrainian forces advance 1,600 meters on flanks around Bakhmut – Cherevatyi

08.06.2023 18:43

The Defense Forces of Ukraine have advanced 1,600 meters on the southern and northern flanks in the Bakhmut sector.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Forces, said this during the nationwide news telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Bakhmut direction remains active in terms of counterattacks by our troops, in some directions on the southern and northern flanks, our Defense Forces have advanced up to 1,600 meters, the enemy is fiercely resisting using artillery. They hit 342 times our positions with various types of artillery systems. There were six air raids, 10 combat engagements, during which we destroyed 120 occupiers, 184 were wounded, and one was taken captive. Also, 5 tanks, an armored personnel carrier, an assault amphibious vehicle, an armored car, a D-30 howitzer, an e-warfare station, 2 Orlan 10 UAVs, a fiber-optic reconnaissance station, and 9 field ammunition depots were destroyed,” Cherevatyi said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar the day before said that the offensive of the Defense Forces in the Bakhmut sector had been ongoing for the third day in a row.

