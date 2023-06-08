The occupiers lost many positions due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP – ISW

Marta Hychko08:57, 06/08/23

Analysts assume that the Russian Federation blew up the dam out of fear that the Armed Forces would force the Dnipro.

As a result of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam , many fortifications of the first line of defense of the Russians on the left bank of the Dnieper were destroyed.

This is stated by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). According to analysts, the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam significantly changes the geography and topography of the Kherson section of the front. The flooding seriously disrupts the prepared Russian defensive positions on the eastern bank of the Dnieper, in particular the positions on the first line in Golia Prystan and Oleshki.

“The collapse of the Kakhovskaya HPP dam affects Russian military positions on the east bank of the Dnieper. The flood destroyed many of the first-line Russian field fortifications that the Russian military intended to use to defend against Ukrainian attacks. The flash flood likely forced Russian personnel and military equipment to retreat from the main points of concentration of Russian troops in Oleshki and Golya Prystan. Previously, Russian troops used these positions to shell the city of Kherson and other settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper,” analysts note.

The flood also destroyed Russian minefields along the coast, and Russian units hastily moved 5-15 km away from the flooded areas. Therefore, the Russians are now unable to fire artillery.

Map of the front in the flood zone / ISW

Meanwhile, the Russians ignore the fact that they have lost their line of defense, emphasizing that it is now more difficult for the Armed Forces to force the Dnipro. The ISW emphasizes that they do not give any estimates as to whether Ukrainian forces tried to cross the Dnieper or for what purpose they could have done so.

“But the clear concern in the Russian military information space indicates that the fear of such a crossing and the belief that it was already happening or was imminent was present in the minds of Russians who were closely following the war, shortly before the dam was destroyed.” , says the report of the institute.

