The Armed Forces inflicted heavy losses on the Russians at the front: details from the General Staff (infographic)

Tanya Polyakovska09:12, 06/08/23

During the day, the Ukrainian military also destroyed more than a hundred units of various enemy equipment.

The armed forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 700 Russian invaders and destroyed almost 30 of their artillery systems.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 8, 2023 among the personnel were approximately 212,760 people (+730 per day).

3,891 enemy tanks were destroyed (+18 per day), 7,576 armored combat vehicles (+16), 3,668 artillery systems (+28), 595 (+1) rocket systems ).

355 (+3) means of air defense of the occupiers were destroyed, 314 planes, 299 helicopters, 3,234 operational-tactical drones (+15), 1,171 cruise missiles.

In addition, 18 enemy ships/boats were destroyed, 6,384 vehicles and tankers (+35), and 500 (+8) special vehicles were destroyed.

Losses of Russia in Ukraine as of June 8, 2023 / UNIAN infographic

The war in Ukraine – news

As UNIAN reported, earlier today, June 8, in its morning briefing, the General Staff reported that the Russian occupiers were not prepared for the consequences of blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam. They suffered losses in manpower, weapons and military equipment.

In particular, there are dead, wounded and missing in units of the 7th Airborne Assault Division and the 22nd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces. In addition, several field warehouses with ammunition and provisions, automobile and armored vehicles, as well as other military property were lost in these units.

Regarding the situation at the front, the General Staff reported that 30 combat clashes took place over the past day. Despite numerous failures, the Russians have still not given up their plans to invade Donetsk and Luhansk regions. And the terrorist and leader of the “DPR” militants, Denys Pushylin, even dreamed of capturing Ukraine “at least along the Dnipro”.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...