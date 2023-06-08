Russians shell Kherson during evacuation: there are casualties (photo, video)

Vitaly Sayenko, Marta Hychko17:40, 06/08/23

Russian invaders strike the coastal areas and the central part of the city.

Russian invaders strike Kherson during the evacuation of people from flooded parts of the city.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, reported this in Telegram .

“The Russians are shelling Kherson,” Prokudin said.

The head of the OVA noted that the Russian invaders are attacking the coastal areas and the central part of the city.

Shots of shelling / photo Stas Yurchenko Graty

In turn, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, noted that the Russians are shelling Kherson at the moment when the evacuation of people from the flooded part of the city continues after the invaders blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP.

“Ordinary terrorists,” Yermak emphasized.

Dozens of settlements, including Kherson, were damaged as a result of the Russian occupiers blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP. People and animals are being evacuated from these settlements.

Kherson under fireKherson under fire

As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on the Facebook social network, people were injured as a result of the Russian shelling.

“Now we know of at least three victims: a civilian woman, a policeman and a rescuer. All of them are being provided with the necessary assistance,” the message says.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs specified that the shelling began precisely during the evacuation of citizens whose homes were flooded.

“Russia abandoned the people in the occupied part of the Kherson region in distress. And continues to prevent Ukraine from saving the most valuable thing – human lives,” the message said.

According to updated data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 8 people were injured as a result of shelling on Korabelnaya Square. Information about the dead has not yet been received, the victims are being provided with medical assistance.

Updated at 4:10 p.m. Meanwhile, the head of the State Emergency Service, Serhii Kruk, published a photo of the shelling of Kherson, in which Ukrainian rescuers are hiding behind shelters. According to him, two employees of the State Emergency Service were injured.

“Massive shelling of the locations where our rescuers work. Where civilians, whose houses were destroyed by the occupiers, are evacuated to a seemingly safe territory. Two of our employees were injured: a diver-sapper and a driver-sapper from the Mykolaiv region. Our guys are in the photo , who came under fire during the evacuation of people. Heroes without weapons!” – noted Kruk.

Rescuers hide during shelling / emergency services

Updated at 4:16 p.m. The Prosecutor General’s Office announced that a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated in connection with the brutal shelling of Kherson.

According to the investigation, on June 8, the Russian military shelled the regional center and settlements in the Kherson district. There is a victim and victims.

“Due to targeted strikes by the occupiers during evacuation measures in the city, a civilian was killed. Two more people were injured. The data is being clarified. Four local residents were injured in one of the villages due to shelling,” the report said.

Updated at 5:10 p.m. The Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that as a result of the shelling of Kherson Oblast, where the evacuation measures are taking place, nine people were injured – six civilians, one policeman and two employees of the State Emergency Service. There are no casualties, the victims are receiving medical assistance.

