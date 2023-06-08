Russians are sent to minefields: intelligence intercepted the “confession” of the occupier (audio)

Nadia Pryshlyak20:27, 06/08/23

They say that due to the lack of normal conditions and water there may be an outbreak of dysentery.

The Russian occupiers complain about the poor provision of their army and are ready to leave their units on their own accord, says the intercepted conversation of the occupier with his, apparently, wife. The recording of the conversation was made public by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“Yesterday, they brought water and left it 19 km from us. They unloaded it between fields that are mined. Whoever needs it, let him go,” he said.

According to him, those who were closer to this cargo “went and took all the water.” At the same time, he noted that he would have to get some water somewhere to drink. To which the interlocutor replied that this is how you can get dysentery. In response, the occupier declared that “this is our fucking Russian army.” And she added that the Russian soldiers are simply mocked by the command.

The occupier admitted that he was ready to voluntarily leave a part.

“I won’t go here again. Let me be served by the SOCH (this is about voluntarily leaving a part),” he said.

As UNIAN reported, the Russian military leadership has significant problems with the material support of the occupiers .

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced today that Russian servicemen who recently signed a contract in the military units stationed in the city of Volgograd were given boots instead of high-toed shoes. Russian contractors are also forced to buy military uniforms at their own expense.

