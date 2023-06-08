Russia is responsible for the destruction of Kakhovskaya HPP – White House

Yury Kobzar07:26, 06/08/23

The dam was under the control of the Russians, they remind in Washington.

The White House considers Russia responsible for the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP , which was under the control of Russian forces. This was stated by White House Speaker Karin Jean-Pierre at a briefing .

She noted that the US is still gathering information about what happened, but the responsibility in any case lies with Russia, whose troops should not be on Ukrainian territory in principle.

“This dam was under the control of Russia, and they are responsible for the destruction caused by this war. And we will do everything possible to support the people of Ukraine in this difficult time,” the speaker said.

Jean-Pierre emphasized that this tragedy would never have happened if Russia had not staged a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP-the latest news

The American Institute for the Study of War stated that the Russian side had clear motives for blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP. Immediately before what happened, the occupiers were very worried about the threat of a possible forcing of the Dnieper by the Ukrainian army.

On the second day of the large-scale flood, the first information about those who died as a result of the Dnipro overflow began to arrive . At the moment, three deaths are known in the occupied city of Oleshki, where the Russians completely sabotaged the evacuation and rescue operations.

