Prigozhin: Russian Federation Troops Trapped

Positions to the north of Bakhmut have been lost.

8.06.2023

Wagner PMC chief Yevgeniy Prigozhin has said that Ukrainian army units continue to counterattack near Bakhmut, cutting and trapping Russian units.

He said that the previous Tuesday the Russians had lost positions near Razdolivka north of Bakhmut, with the second flank of encircling Russians likely to advance from the south in the very near future.

The Russian mercenary leader said this while commenting on the general situation at the frontline in one of the hottest parts of the front.

A fragment of the video is published by the Ukraine 365 telegram channel.

Moreover, Prigozhin claims that the Russian army could fall into a complete encirclement after AFU units are able to undercut Russian positions from the direction of Azaryanivka, Kurdyumivka and Toretsk.

“If we start retreating, we will further retreat first to the ‘Wagner line’ and after that further to who knows where,” he said.

Earlier, Prigozhin reported the loss of Berkhivka near Bakhmut. We remind you that Prigozhin urged Putin to declare a general mobilization in Russia.

