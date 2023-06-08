Massive explosions as Russian military base blasted with ‘four UK-made Storm Shadows’ as Ukraine strikes back

UKRAINE has reportedly blasted a Russian military base with four long-range missiles supplied by the UK.

President Zelensky‘s forces are said to have targeted a former industrial plant that has been seized in the occupied city of Luhansk.

Ukraine reportedly blasted a Russian military base in LuhanskCredit: Twitter/@SmartUACat



A Ukrainian SU-24M bomber appeared to be armed with a pair of Storm Shadow missilesCredit: Twitter



Ukraine is believed to have retaliated against the occupiers by targeting the Luhanskteplovoz, which is currently being used as a repair base for Russian equipment.

The former locomotive works was reportedly looted by Russian forces in 2015 before being transformed into a military post.

Dramatic video shows at least three huge columns of smoke eerily rising over the city as huge explosions rang out.

The repurposed industrial plant was reportedly ploughed with at least four fearsome Storm Shadow missiles supplied by the UK.

Locals reported hearing three horror bangs near the blast zone.

One witness told AIF: “I first heard sounds in the sky. It seemed that the planes were flying low, but then there was a series of dull explosions.

“A few minutes later, it exploded a couple more times.”

The attempts by Russian air defences to shoot down the rockets are said to have been futile.

It marks the fourth successful strike on Vladimir Putin‘s military in the Luhansk region in the last month.

But this shelling may prove the most effective – as Russia will have lost a significant number of troops as well as a key military base.

Soldiers will now be unable to repair their weaponry and tanks, which could give Ukraine a crucial advantage when trying to reclaim Luhansk.

The occupied city is the largest in the Luhansk Oblast, one of four Ukrainian regions the Russian Federation claimed to have annexed late last year.

Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass reported that “several explosions” erupted as Ukraine launched rocket fire on Thursday.

The war-torn nation is believed to be making the most of the Brit-supplied Storm Shadow missiles ahead of its counter-offensive.

But it may already be underway – as Ukrainian forces launched assaults along two other major axes on the front lines.

Russia was forced to give up held territory following strikes on the outskirts of the eastern city of Bakhmut, Kyiv claimed.

Military analysts say there is a huge shortfall in troops, forcing them to bring in personnel from other key posts.

Putin’s Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said Moscow would need at least 200,000 soldiers to stall the offensive aimed at the city.

Russian forces also claimed Ukraine had ambushed them with multi-launch rocket systems and tanks as part of a major new offensive in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

A Russian commander said of the losses: “Eight or ten brigades from the reserve have already been torn apart and smeared to nothing.”

A STORM BREWING

Ukraine is reportedly relying on the powerful Storm Shadow missiles to hit back due to their incredible capabilities even from afar.

The air-launched cruise missiles can travel up to 600mph and blast targets up to 350 miles away.

It means the weapons can hit targets at maximum range in just 35 minutes – travelling nearly half the length of the UK.

US military officials described the missile as a “real game-changer from a range perspective”.

The devastating missile costs £790,000 and has onboard guidance systems to help seek out enemies.

They are designed to hit well-defended static targets like facilities, bunkers and bridges – including Putin’s favourite Crimean bridge that was attacked last October.

The weapon works like a dive-bomber.

It cruises low over the land before shooting high into the sky and then coming down on its target from a near-vertical angle.

Russia has expressed fury that the UK supplied the long-range missiles which have been used to strike targets in annexed Ukraine, for example on the Sea of Azov in Berdiansk.

Reports swirled that Storm Shadows were responsible for rocking a Russian-occupied port in Berdiansk just last week.

The missiles have also hit the blitzed city of Mariupol, which remains in Russian hands.

And previous strikes on Luhansk were reported to have used Storm Shadow missiles.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/22617548/russian-military-base-blasted-with-storm-shadows-luhansk/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sunyoutubestories

Like this: Like Loading...