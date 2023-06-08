Lukashenko accuses Ukraine of blowing up Kakhovka dam

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has claimed that Ukraine was to blame for blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (KHPP).

Source: Lukashenko’s regime-aligned news agency BelTA, citing Lukashenko during a meeting with the secretaries of the security councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) member states, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: “You can probably guess who blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. As the saying goes, a guilty conscience gives itself away. Who was the first to raise the alarm?” Lukashenko said.

Details: The self-proclaimed leader of Belarus claimed that the reason for the blowing-up was allegedly the need to cover up the failed start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Quote: “It is clear that the Ukrainian side had to hide the three days of the ‘counteroffensive’, where almost two hundred armoured vehicles were destroyed, and more than 2,000 people were killed. That’s why they keep talking about Kakhovka, Kakhovka, and no one talks about that (Ukrainian losses – ed.). And you can see it all,” Lukashenko said.

“And you can see what a careful, cautious position the US has taken, and I have to give them credit. They immediately said: ‘We can’t say who did this yet. We have to figure it out.’ Think about it, why would they do that?” he added.

Background: It is worth noting that the White House stated that the destruction of the KHPP would not have been possible if the Russian army had not invaded Ukraine, and therefore the responsibility for the explosion lays with Russia.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden expressed his firm readiness to provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine after Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/8/7405889/

Like this: Like Loading...