In Kherson region, 17 people were injured and one was killed due to massive shelling of Russians – OVA

Nadia Prishlyak23:36, 06/08/23

The occupiers covered the settlements of the region with massive fire.

Russian invaders today, June 8, dealt a massive blow to the Kherson region . As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and 17 others were injured.

“The occupiers once again prove that they are non-humans. Today (June 8 – UNIAN) these terrorists covered the Kherson region with massive fire – 17 people were injured and one woman died,” said Alexander Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration .

He noted that the enemy was hitting Kherson precisely at the time when the evacuation of people who found themselves in flooded territories due to the blowing up of the dam at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric station by the invaders was taking place. According to him, civilians, rescuers, police officers, a doctor, a volunteer were injured – a total of 9 people.

“Toward evening, Russia shelled Kherson again – the woman was diagnosed with a slight wound, she was given the necessary assistance,” Prokudin said.

The Russians covered the Kherson region with massive fireThe Russians covered the Kherson region with massive fire

According to him, due to the Russian shelling of the village of Dneprovskoye, 5 people were injured at once, they were hospitalized.

“In Berislav, the enemy dropped an aerial bomb on a residential building – a 55-year-old man was slightly injured, and his wife died on the spot. Another man was also wounded,” the head of the Kherson Regional Military District said.

Prokudin also spoke about the situation with the flooding of settlements.

“The situation remains difficult, but is gradually stabilizing. Now the water level remains at around 5 meters 55 cm. Compared to the morning, the water has receded by 6 cm. 3,426 houses were under water on the right bank,” he said.

The head of the Kherson OVA said that the situation in the occupied parts of the Kherson region remains critical.

“People save each other with their own forces, and they are shot in the back by terrorist occupiers,” he added.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...