Denmark is sending two pumps to the flooded region in Ukraine.

The trucks carrying two pumps have already left for Kherson.

The pumps can pump about 15.000 liters of water per minute each.

The flooding in Kherson is threatening the local agricultural industry and many people are cut off. Further chemicals and bacteria are contaminating the drinking water in the area.

