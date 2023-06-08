Cider, which killed dozens of Russians, was made from alcohol stolen from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

Evgenia Sokolenko16:34, 06/08/23

The liquid has been stored in the warehouse since 2012.

The deadly cider was made using an alcohol-containing liquid that was stolen from a warehouse of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Samara Region.

According to the Russian mass media, 30 people have already died due to the drink, and another 96 have been injured. Among those who drank cider, there were five minors and one pregnant woman.

As a result of the investigation of the “Mr. Cider” supply channel, Russian law enforcement officers established the fact of the theft of liquid from the FKU “Center for Economic and Service Support of the State Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Samara region.” This batch has been stored in the warehouse since 2012, after being withdrawn during verification activities.

Currently, the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Saratov region, Major General Yuri Safronov, who oversaw the activities of the rear units, as well as the head of the FKU “Center for Economic and Service Support of the State Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Samara Region”, Colonel Oleksandr Remnev, have been dismissed.

In addition, two residents of Samara and a police sergeant guarding the warehouse were detained. According to the investigation, the latter himself let the thieves into the warehouse.

