Captured Russian Colonel Claims Wagner ‘Tortured and Raped’ His Soldiers

6/8/23

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and (inset) Russian Lieutenant Colonel Roman Venevitin. Venevitin, who was recently captured and held briefly by members of Wagner Group before being released to “Russian law enforcement,” accused Prigozhin’s forces of undermining the interests of the Russian military and “enslaving” his fellow soldiers.GETTY

A Russian army lieutenant colonel, who was recently captured and held briefly by members of Wagner Group before being released to “Russian law enforcement,” accused Yevgeny Prigozhin‘s forces of undermining the interests of the Russian military and “enslaving” his fellow soldiers.

The video address follows another clip featuring Lieutenant Colonel Roman Venevitin, released by Wagner’s social media channels this week, in which he appeared to admit “mining” Wagner’s escape routes and ordering to fire on their positions “while under the influence of alcohol.”

It marks another point of escalation in what is now an all-out conflict between the Wagner mercenaries and the Russian military leadership, signaling Prigozhin’s “growing” political ambitions as the 15-plus-month war in Ukraine continues.

“Wagnerites kidnapped my fighters, staff military. They used them as slaves. One of them, after being beaten up and raped, committed suicide,” the Russian military commander said in a video on the Venevitin_72 Telegram channel, apparently after being released.

After claiming that he has been “relieved of duty” following his release from Wagner captivity, Venevitin detailed being tortured by his Wagner captors, saying that “Ukrainian military has never abused a prisoner as badly as Wagner did” to him and his troops.

He also accused Wagner of disinformation, refuting the claims that his forces “mined” Wagner’s retreat path in Bakhmut.

Russian colonel Vinivitin who has been taken prisoner by Wagner PMC, has shared details about the conflict of soldiers from his brigade with Wagner mercenaries.



"Wagners kidnapped my fighters, staff military. They used them as slaves. One of them, after being beaten up and… pic.twitter.com/bz6BSLbbuD — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 8, 2023

“We didn’t mine the PMC’s rear positions—that’s a…lie. Mercenaries don’t have ‘rear positions,’ my [now former] brigade does. During the [Ukrainian] counteroffensive you [Prigozhin] didn’t just attack the General Staff [of the Russian army], you openly aided the enemy. You are discrediting the Russian armed forces, Yevgeny Viktorovich [Prigozhin].”

He also details his alleged experience of being tortured by the Russian paramilitaries, including sleep deprivation and beatings, saying that the video of his apparent “confession” was filmed under duress.

This week Prigozhin, dubbed (Russian President Vladimir) “Putin’s chef” for his past work in catering, and known as the founder of the Russian troll farm, posted the “confession” video, accusing Venevitin (and the Russian military) of trying to stifle Wagner’s activities in Ukraine.

He denied that the lieutenant colonel was “held captive” and said he was handed into custody of the Russian authorities.

In another video, the Wagner chief threatened to march his mercenaries to Moscow and said he fears the Russian government could carry out a nuclear strike on its own region of Belgorod.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense via email for comment.

