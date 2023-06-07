When the Armed Forces start a counteroffensive, everyone will see it – Danilov

Iryna Pohorila16:58, 06/07/23

The Secretary of the National Security Council noted that the Russians confused the local successes of the Armed Forces with a counteroffensive.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet launched the planned counteroffensive to retake Russian-occupied territories, but its beginning will be obvious to all.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov in a Reuters comment . In this way, Secretary Danilov refuted the words of the Russian authorities that Ukraine had already launched a counteroffensive.

He expressed the opinion that Russian officials took the successes of the Armed Forces in some areas of the front as the beginning of a larger operation.

“All this is not true. When all this starts, our military will decide. When we start a counteroffensive, everyone will know and see it.”

Countermeasures of the Armed Forces

On June 4, the national security adviser to the US president, Jake Sullivan , noted that the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will lead to the return of “strategically important territory”.

And on June 6, the National Security Council’s strategic communications coordinator, John Kirby, refused to comment on the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, but noted that the United States had provided the Armed Forces with everything necessary to start the operation.

