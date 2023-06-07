Ukrainian defenders kill 880 occupiers and destroy 13 tanks and a jet – General Staff

7 JUNE 2023

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed about 880 occupiers over the past day, bringing the total number of invaders killed to 212,030 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 7 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 212,030 (+880) military personnel

3,873 (+13) tanks

7,560 (+17) armoured combat vehicles

3,640 (+37) artillery systems

594 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems

352 (+1) air defence systems

314 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft

299 (+0) helicopters

3,219 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs

1,171 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

6,349 (+17) vehicles and tankers

492 (+3) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

