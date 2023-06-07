onlyfactsplease

Ukrainian defenders kill 880 occupiers and destroy 13 tanks and a jet – General Staff

7 JUNE 2023

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed about 880 occupiers over the past day, bringing the total number of invaders killed to 212,030 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 7 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 212,030 (+880) military personnel
  • 3,873 (+13) tanks
  • 7,560 (+17) armoured combat vehicles
  • 3,640 (+37) artillery systems
  • 594 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 352 (+1) air defence systems
  • 314 (+1) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 299 (+0) helicopters
  • 3,219 (+7) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 1,171 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats
  • 6,349 (+17) vehicles and tankers
  • 492 (+3) special vehicles

The data is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/7/7405686/

One comment

  1. A very nice day’s work. Almost 900 fewer oxygen thieves on this planet and 13 tanks less.

    Reply

Enter comments here: