The Russians were simply washed away: a soldier of the Armed Forces for the first time revealed the losses of the Russian Federation due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP

Yana Stavska23:42, 06/06/23

The Ukrainian military believes that Russia blew up the dam on purpose – to prevent a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in the south.

The Ukrainian military witnessed how a stream of water washed away the Russian occupiers on the left bank of the Dnieper as a result of Russia blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP , writes CNN .

In a commentary on the TV channel, the officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Captain Andriy Pidlisny, said that the dam collapsed early Tuesday morning, “no one from the Russian side was able to leave”, all positions of the occupiers were flooded.

Podlisny added that his comrades were watching the development of events with the help of drones. He pointed out the peculiarities of the area, which, among other things, led to great losses among the occupiers.

“The left bank (where the occupiers were – UNIAN) is lower than the right bank, so it is more flooded. The enemy’s positions just on the bank of the river were also flooded. It is necessary to understand that the enemy’s positions are not only trenches, but also ordinary houses of civilians, where they lived “, Podlisny emphasized.

The military believes that the invaders were not warned on the spot, because perhaps the command of the Russian Federation wanted to preserve the element of surprise for the Armed Forces.

Undermining the Kakhovskaya HPP is the main thing

On the night of June 6, Russian terrorists blew up the Kakhovskaya HPP dam . According to intelligence information, the operation was planned in advance by the aggressor country, but the invaders acted chaotically: they even flooded their own positions and equipment .

According to “Ukrhydroenergo”, the Kakhovskaya HPP cannot be restored .

More than 80 settlements on both sides of the Dnieper in the Kherson region are at risk of flooding.

