The Russians shelled Kherson during the evacuation, wounding police officers

Yesterday, 1,300 people were evacuated from the Ostriv microdistrict.

Russian invaders hit the Ostriv microdistrict in Kherson during the evacuation , two police officers were injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional state administration, announced this in his Telegram channel . According to him, this neighborhood is under daily shelling by the occupiers, and now people face another danger.

“During the day, the island is rapidly going under water. The flooding is so colossal that in some places it is no longer possible to leave there by motor vehicle. That is why people are being helped to evacuate. Even in such a difficult time, the Russians decided to remind who they really are – terrorists. During the evacuation, the occupiers struck the neighborhood from the artillery – two law enforcement officers who were helping people to leave the dangerous territory were injured,” he wrote.

According to Prokudin, on June 6, about 1,300 Kherson residents were evacuated from there, and now they are safe.

