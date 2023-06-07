The only state sturgeon farm in Ukraine was flooded in the Kherson region

As a result of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP, the only state sturgeon farm in Ukraine was flooded.

“This is a direct threat to the further reproduction of sturgeon fish populations, which may lead to the disappearance of these relict species in the reservoirs of our state,” the report says.

Every year, the plant provided housing for more than 1.5 million specimens of young sturgeons.

Currently, the scale of the destruction and the amount of damage are being established.

Considering the special protection status of sturgeon fish species, the destruction of the sturgeon farm will have extremely negative consequences for the ecological state of Ukraine and the countries of the Black Sea basin.

The only state-owned sturgeon farm in Ukraine “Production-experimental Dnipro Sturgeon Breeding Plant named after Academician S.T. Artyushchyka” is located in the village. Dniprovske, Bilozer district, Kherson region. It worked since 1984 and compensated for the reproduction of sturgeon species of fish in Ukraine, which lost the possibility of natural reproduction due to the regulation of the Dnieper by a cascade of reservoirs.

The Ministry of Agriculture reminds that as a result of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP, losses for the fishing industry from the death of only adults may reach 95 thousand tons or about 4 billion UAH.

In total, according to preliminary calculations, losses from the death of all biological resources will amount to UAH 10.5 billion.

