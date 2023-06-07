The occupiers abandoned the residents of the left bank, people spent the night on the roofs (video)

Yury Kobzar08:33, 06/07/23

The occupiers claim that the residents do not want to evacuate. Now people are being rescued by volunteers from the right bank.

The occupiers abandoned the residents of the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, evacuation of the population from the flooded areas is not actually carried out. The residents themselves told the Russian opposition publication ASTRA about this .

It is noted that residents of occupied Oleshok and Golaya Prystan tried to escape from the flood all night. Many houses were completely flooded – people are sitting on the roofs. Since the occupiers do not act in this regard, the population of the left bank is forced to look for boats on their own.

“Residents of the unoccupied part of the Kherson region began to help them, for this purpose a special chat was created, where victims leave applications, and volunteers process them and rescue people,” the publication writes.

At the same time, a video of one of these volunteer rescue operations is published. These shots show that the boat first sails through the flooded village, and then returns to the main channel of the Dnieper and then heads to the unoccupied right bank.

“Horrible Russian measure, shit, break, kill, steal and run away. Today, relatives were forbidden to enter by boat, while the situation was not so critical. Another genocide by katsaps,” writes a resident of Oleshok.

“Elderly people need evacuation!!! Sitting on the 2nd floor of the building – 15 people!!!!!! Livy Sagy, 24 Vyshneviy lane!!!!! Help!” – write in the chat, where people leave applications for help .

“You have no idea what is happening on the left bank now. The Orcs have long since taken away all the boats and boats. Now they are standing in two rows near the former Nibulon. But people, mostly elderly people who could not leave, are sitting on the roofs of houses and they are waiting for help,” says another woman.

At the same time, the Gauleiter of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, claims that the residents of the flooded areas are allegedly refusing to evacuate themselves.

“Few of the adult residents show a desire to evacuate. People want to wait until the water recedes and continue to work on their land. However, everything is prepared to evacuate people,” he said in a comment to the Russian media.

Residents of the flooded villages said that they could not call the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations all night. In addition, the connection began to disappear as such.

“The situation has worsened. We are sitting on the roof. They are not evacuating us. The Russian authorities have all fled, they have left us. There is no light, the connection has started to disappear,” residents of the occupied village of Zabarine told the publication

“Houses that were a hundred meters from the shore are already in the water. The [Russian] military left empty-handed at the very beginning, and no one was evacuated either. No one is answering anywhere. As far as I know, there is no one to answer, everyone has run away. We don’t turn on the phones for a long time , there is practically nowhere to charge. There are no volunteers in Zabaryn, as there are in Oleshki or Golya Prystan. We don’t know what to do,” said residents of Zabaryn.

The situation with the flood after the detonation of the hydroelectric power station – the latest news

Currently, on the right bank of the Dnieper, which was freed back in the fall, the Ukrainian authorities continue to evacuate the population from flooded areas. People are taken out, including to Mykolaiv and other cities of Ukraine.

The UN warns that one of the most serious consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP may be the actual destruction of agriculture in the south of Ukraine. And this will affect the food situation all over the world in the most critical way.

