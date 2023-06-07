The explosion of Kakhovskaya HPP will leave Ukraine without crops for many years: forecast

Olena Kovalenko15:28, 06/07/23

In total, more than 500,000 hectares of land remained without irrigation.

The explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP will leave a large number of fields without irrigation. The left bank of the Kherson region will be greatly affected, as these areas depended more than others on the water provided by the hydroelectric power station.

Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, Denys Marchuk, stated this on the air of TSN , noting that the possibility of irrigating these territories was ensured at the expense of the South Crimean and Kakhovsky canals.

According to the expert, 94% of agricultural land in the Kherson region received water from this canal. Also, 74% of lands in Zaporizhzhia region, 30% of lands in Dnipropetrovsk region depended on this water.”We are losing 14% of our total exports, because in 2021, 4 million tons of grain were grown in the Kherson region. This is our export potential, which made it possible for Ukraine to earn money,” the expert noted.

“In general, more than 500,000 hectares of land remained without irrigation. A complete lack of irrigation will lead to the fact that after deoccupation we will face a situation when it will no longer be possible to engage in agriculture in these territories,” the expert noted.

According to the expert, dairy commodity complexes will be greatly affected, since it is impossible to raise livestock without silage, without fodder, which must be grown on one’s fields.

Marchuk also noted that the detonation of the HPP will affect the cultivation of vegetables. “35% of the entire mainland supply of borscht, i.e. onions, cabbage, carrots, beets, came from the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. We will not be able to grow anything in the Kherson region until the HPP is restored,” the expert said.

Disaster for farmers in the South: without water there will be no harvest – Denys Marchuk

Undermining Kakhovskaya HPP

On June 6, 2023, the occupiers blew up the dam of the Kakhovskaya HPP , an uncontrolled release of water began.

Soon it became known that the station cannot be restored .

As of June 7, the water level in the Kakhovsky reservoir dropped by 2.5 meters, 1,852 houses were flooded on the Right Bank of the Kherson region.

On June 7, 2023, Ukrhydroenergo was informed when the water level would stabilize .

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy made a dire forecast due to the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP.

