The construction of a new dam on the Dnieper will cost about a billion dollars and take at least five years 

To build a new dam on the Dnieper to replace the one destroyed by the Russian invaders on June 6, it will take about a billion dollars, the project will take at least five years.

This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko.

“We are talking not only about installing new hydroelectric units, but about restoring the integrity of a huge dam. Only the restoration of the dam will take at least five years, and the cumulative effect of the humanitarian and environmental consequences of the explosion will only increase,” Sviridenko noted.

She also added that, according to minimal estimates, the undermining of the hydroelectric power station led to damage to Ukraine’s water resources by two billion hryvnias. This amount will increase.

