Russian volunteers announce cross-border raid into occupied Crimea, broadcasting appeal to locals via radio

Radio stations in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the appeal was aired by the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, in which militias said they intended to cross into Crimea shortly.

The appeal was shared by the Crimean Partisans Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

“Dear residents of the Ukrainian Crimea! The Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps will soon conduct a volunteer raid into the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, which is temporarily occupied by the Putin regime. We, the volunteers of free Russia, see as our duty helping the Crimeans to rid the peninsula of war criminal Putin. We ask you to remain calm and assist us as much as possible,” the appeal reads.

As reported, the Freedom of Russia Legion offered residents of Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, who are suffering from shelling by the Russian army, to evacuate to the Ukrainian territory.

