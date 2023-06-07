Russian Volunteers Addressed Inexorable Demands To Russian Military Leadership

The city of Shebekino in the Belgorod region is already a liberated territory.

7.06.2023

Russian volunteers from the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) addressed inexorable demands to the leadership of the Russian Federation. They demand not to interfere with the city of Shebekino and stop the constant bombing.

The Freedom of Russia Legion published the message on its official page.

The fighters said that earlier, together with the RDK, they turned to the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov to stop the senseless killings, but he does not influence the situation, so they turn to the leaders of this operation and the decision-making center.

“We urge you to stop sorties, airstrikes, bombings, shelling and missile attacks on the territories bordering Ukraine! Russian civilians, their homes, critical infrastructure facilities, factories and enterprises suffer from your actions. The civilians of this area do not deserve to be killed by their own brothers. We want to save them and save the whole of Russia,” the message reads.

They stated that these territories have already been liberated from the Russian regime. They are going to restore order in these territories and show what Russia should be like.

They also appealed to the residents of Shebekino and the Belgorod region.

“Take care of yourself. Immediately go to the shelter on alarm. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Very soon you will be able to return to your homes, and those destroyed during this liberation operation will be restored!” the statement reads.

Recall, earlier it was reported that the governor of the Belgorod region recorded a video message in which he assured that “there is no enemy” on the territory of his region as of today.

In addition, we previously informed that on June 5, the Russian Federation admitted that they did not control Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region.

Like this: Like Loading...