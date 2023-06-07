Putin’s wickedness knows no bounds



Much of the world will see the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam as a war crime

6 June 2023 •

Dreadful things happen in wars, and the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine ranks high among them. It is arguably the worst man-made disaster in Europe since the Chernobyl explosion in 1986. The Russian army has been blamed for blowing up the structure to flood the land between the two front lines and hinder Kyiv’s counteroffensive now under way.

It will also stop Ukrainian armour from using the road across the dam to strike into the areas occupied by the invader. Russia may have inadvertently damaged the dam by blowing up the road several days before the breach occurred.

Despite their denials, Russian commanders probably considered the dam a legitimate target to thwart the Ukrainian attack. Much of the world, however, will see it as a war crime given its impact on thousands living in towns and villages along the Dnipro River.

Civilian infrastructure should not be targeted under international conventions governing warfare, but the Russians have shown scant regard for those. They have routinely attacked power and water supplies as well as hospitals. Even worse, the Russian military reportedly fired on people in the city of Kherson as they fled from the flood waters released by the wrecked dam.

The immediate impact beyond flooding has been to halt the dam’s hydroelectric power production, which will have a further impact on electricity supplies to homes, factories and hospitals. Crops will be ruined in the inundated fields, and there are also fears that the giant nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia, which relies on the reservoir to cool the rods, will be affected.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said there was no immediate nuclear safety risk but it was monitoring the situation. If the Russians deliberately breached the dam then they have also jeopardised water supplies to Crimea, which they occupied in 2014 and which relies on the Dnipro as a source. It is just the latest example of the wanton devastation being wrought by an invasion still euphemistically referred to by the Kremlin as a “special military operation” rather than the all-out conflict it has become.

International opprobrium may rain down on Vladimir Putin once more, but he is impervious to the criticism and will probably remain so until his forces are pushed out of the occupied areas of eastern Ukraine. All eyes now on Ukrainian efforts to achieve just that.

