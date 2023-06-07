Intense battles are going on in the Belgorod region – GUR

06/05/23

There are fights on the territory of the Russian Federation / photo from UNIAN (Andrey Marienko)

The Russian authorities have left several settlements without control, said a spokesman for the department.

On the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, active hostilities and internal riots continue.

This was announced by the speaker of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov on the air of the information telethon. “Part of the citizens of the Russian Federation, local residents, with weapons in their hands, rebelled against the dictatorship of the Putin regime and the internal occupation. The fighting there continues, the fighting is intense. Now it is difficult to comment specifically, but the occupying Russian authorities have actually left several settlements without control, trying to maintain only fire control – which means, striking from artillery, MLRS on objects of their own civilian infrastructure and local residents,” he said.

According to Yusov, Russia sent the FSB, the National Guard, the entire structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, regular troops, army aviation and artillery to this site. When asked if there were those who wanted to leave the Belgorod region for the territory of Ukraine, the speaker said that support for the RDC and the Legion “Freedom of Russia” is growing.

“And this applies both to people who are ready to fight against Putin with weapons in their hands, and to local residents who ask for protection from the rebels. And I am convinced that if relevant appeals come to Ukraine, then Ukraine will consider them,” he added.

What is happening in the Belgorod region

Recall that the fighters of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” and the Legion “Freedom of Russia” repeatedly broke through the border with the Russian Federation, during one of the last raids they announced that they were entering the suburb of Shebekino .

Subsequently, they reported that they controlled the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. This information was confirmed by the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. According to him, now the Russian authorities cannot enter the village.

Ukrainian intelligence reported that 52-year-old Colonel Andrei Stesev , who was the head of the Belgorod operational group, was liquidated in Novaya Tavolzhanka .

Like this: Like Loading...